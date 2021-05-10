Will Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3,814,133 Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $56.96 changed hands at $4.53 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.92 Billion. RDFN’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.82% off its 52-week high of $98.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.14, which suggests the last value was 71.66% up since then. When we look at Redfin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Redfin Corporation (RDFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended RDFN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Redfin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) trade information

Instantly RDFN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $71.99 on Monday, May 03 added 20.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.2% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDFN’s forecast low is $27 with $106 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Redfin Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +20.24% over the past 6 months, a 139.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Redfin Corporation will rise +46.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 112.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $253.27 Million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Redfin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $348.35 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $191Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Redfin Corporation earnings to increase by 73.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.34% of Redfin Corporation shares while 89.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.44%. There are 423 institutions holding the Redfin Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.43% of the shares, roughly 13.96 Million RDFN shares worth $958.37 Million.

Durable Capital Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.64% or 8.98 Million shares worth $616.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 3826131 shares estimated at $289.79 Million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.39% of the shares, roughly 3.52 Million shares worth around $250.76 Million.