Will Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,046,173 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $38.84 changed hands at -$2.87 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78 Billion. GVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.9% off its 52-week high of $41.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.58, which suggests the last value was 67.61% up since then. When we look at Granite Construction Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 867.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GVA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Granite Construction Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GVA’s forecast low is $29 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Granite Construction Incorporated share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +105.39% over the past 6 months, a -12.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Granite Construction Incorporated will rise +68.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Granite Construction Incorporated earnings to decrease by -146.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7% per year.

GVA Dividends

Granite Construction Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 07, 2021. The 1.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.47% per year.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 101.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.52%. There are 275 institutions holding the Granite Construction Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.6% of the shares, roughly 7.14 Million GVA shares worth $190.76 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.79% or 5.85 Million shares worth $156.36 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 3042979 shares estimated at $122.48 Million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 5.49% of the shares, roughly 2.52 Million shares worth around $101.24 Million.