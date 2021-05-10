Will Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,715,054 Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.25 changed hands at -$1.38 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.11 Billion. FWONK’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.58% off its 52-week high of $48.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.71, which suggests the last value was 50.94% up since then. When we look at Formula One Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 837.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 994.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Formula One Group (FWONK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FWONK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Formula One Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) trade information

Although FWONK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $47.42 on Monday, May 03 added 6.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FWONK’s forecast low is $37 with $53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Formula One Group (FWONK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Formula One Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +14.55% over the past 6 months, a 95.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Formula One Group will rise +70.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 78.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.67 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Formula One Group’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $505.33 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39Million and $168.13 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 235.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Formula One Group earnings to increase by 84.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.96% of Formula One Group shares while 96.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.77%. There are 484 institutions holding the Formula One Group stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 16.82 Million FWONK shares worth $716.61 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 16.82 Million shares worth $716.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. With 5280515 shares estimated at $224.95 Million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 5.24 Million shares worth around $223.32 Million.