Will Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1,954,983 Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.36 changed hands at -$0.28 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $565.69 Million. CLVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -107.09% off its 52-week high of $11.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.08, which suggests the last value was 23.88% up since then. When we look at Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CLVS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Although CLVS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.36- on Wednesday, May 05 added 15.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLVS’s forecast low is $3 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +123.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -44.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clovis Oncology, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.53% over the past 6 months, a 43.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clovis Oncology, Inc. will rise +45.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.38 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $46.18 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $43.47 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Clovis Oncology, Inc. earnings to increase by 41.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 63.1% per year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.83% of Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 50.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.06%. There are 222 institutions holding the Clovis Oncology, Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.9% of the shares, roughly 14.54 Million CLVS shares worth $69.77 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.55% or 6.85 Million shares worth $32.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8274604 shares estimated at $58.09 Million under it, the former controlled 7.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 2.44 Million shares worth around $11.73 Million.