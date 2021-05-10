Will Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 22,984,815 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.59 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.99 Billion. BBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.95% off its 52-week high of $5.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 41.61% up since then. When we look at Banco Bradesco S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BBD as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Instantly BBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.61- on Friday, May 07 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBD’s forecast low is $4.7 with $7.36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Bradesco S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +41.65% over the past 6 months, a 32.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Banco Bradesco S.A. will rise +37.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.94 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Banco Bradesco S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.91 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.79 Billion and $3.94 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.51%. The 2021 estimates are for Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings to increase by 25.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.6% per year.

BBD Dividends

The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.22% per year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares while 18.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.57%. There are 362 institutions holding the Banco Bradesco S.A. stock share, with Standard Life Aberdeen PLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.1% of the shares, roughly 93.08 Million BBD shares worth $445.1 Million.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 61.76 Million shares worth $295.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Value Fund and iShares Latin America 40 ETF. With 29526976 shares estimated at $121.87 Million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Latin America 40 ETF held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 21.14 Million shares worth around $90.31 Million.