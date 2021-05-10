Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

Analysts gave the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WPG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.75.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WPG’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Washington Prime Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -59.68% over the past 6 months, a -4.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Washington Prime Group Inc. will drop -1072.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Washington Prime Group Inc. earnings to increase by 35.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.4% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares while 31.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.45%. There are 150 institutions holding the Washington Prime Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.81% of the shares, roughly 1.9 Million WPG shares worth $12.36 Million.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 1.16 Million shares worth $7.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 931881 shares estimated at $13.14 Million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 664.13 Thousand shares worth around $4.14 Million.