VUZI Stock Forecast 2021: Vuzix Corporation Remains Hot with 87.8% Upside

In the latest trading session, 2,903,183 Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.5 changed hands at -$1.32 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.11 Billion. VUZI’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.31% off its 52-week high of $32.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 88.23% up since then. When we look at Vuzix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VUZI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vuzix Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Although VUZI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.34 on Wednesday, May 05 added 21.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is -0.4% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VUZI’s forecast low is $30 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +100% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 71.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vuzix Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +375.25% over the past 6 months, a 32.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vuzix Corporation will rise +44.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 87.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Vuzix Corporation earnings to increase by 43.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.93% of Vuzix Corporation shares while 28.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.93%. There are 111 institutions holding the Vuzix Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 4.84 Million VUZI shares worth $43.91 Million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 2.78 Million shares worth $70.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 4646808 shares estimated at $118.21 Million under it, the former controlled 7.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 3.32% of the shares, roughly 2.09 Million shares worth around $53.28 Million.