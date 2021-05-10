UEPS Stock Forecast 2021: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. Remains Weak with -10.8% Downnside

In the last trading session, 520,163 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $4.63 changed hands at -$0.62 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $266.4 Million. UEPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.98% off its 52-week high of $6.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 38.01% up since then. When we look at Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 406.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 400.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UEPS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) trade information

Although UEPS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.83- on Monday, May 03 added 20.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 298.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UEPS’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +51.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +53.82% over the past 6 months, a 37.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.8% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 68.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.35% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares while 46.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.78%. There are 66 institutions holding the Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.77% of the shares, roughly 2.13 Million UEPS shares worth $10.49 Million.

Kabouter Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.26% or 1.85 Million shares worth $10.34 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and Invesco International Small Company Fund. With 584276 shares estimated at $3.27 Million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco International Small Company Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 313Thousand shares worth around $1.54 Million.