TMHC Stock: More Upside for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)?

In the last trading session, 1,110,745 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $32.02 changed hands at $0.98 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.02 Billion. TMHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.25% off its 52-week high of $33.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.8, which suggests the last value was 60.02% up since then. When we look at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 956.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TMHC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) trade information

Instantly TMHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $32.11 on Friday, May 07 added 0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMHC’s forecast low is $28 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +26.66% over the past 6 months, a 161.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will rise +102%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.78 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.22 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 Billion and $1.64 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation earnings to decrease by -19.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.1% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.5% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 97.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.53%. There are 387 institutions holding the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.05% of the shares, roughly 18.11 Million TMHC shares worth $464.58 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.62% or 13.7 Million shares worth $351.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Selected Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3571543 shares estimated at $92.79 Million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 3.49 Million shares worth around $89.63 Million.