The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 6,284,574 The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $73.78 changed hands at $2.02 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $88.98 Billion. TJX’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.33% off its 52-week high of $74.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.52, which suggests the last value was 42.37% up since then. When we look at The TJX Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.04 Million.

Analysts gave the The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TJX as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The TJX Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Instantly TJX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $74.02 on Friday, May 07 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TJX’s forecast low is $66 with $90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.54% for it to hit the projected low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The TJX Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +38.55% over the past 6 months, a 654.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The TJX Companies Inc. will rise +137.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 366.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.38 Billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that The TJX Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $9.77 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.12 Billion and $6.57 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.3%. The 2021 estimates are for The TJX Companies Inc. earnings to decrease by -97.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 63.31% per year.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 19 – May 24, 2021. The 1.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.47% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.33% per year.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of The TJX Companies Inc. shares while 92.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.29%. There are 2049 institutions holding the The TJX Companies Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.32% of the shares, roughly 100.37 Million TJX shares worth $6.85 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.84% or 94.58 Million shares worth $6.46 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 30410995 shares estimated at $2.08 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 25.82 Million shares worth around $1.7 Billion.