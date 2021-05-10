The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO): The most interesting shares today

In the latest trading session, 3,621,171 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.16 changing hands around $0.42 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $752.89 Million. GEO’s current price is a discount, trading about -150.81% off its 52-week high of $15.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.9, which suggests the last value was 4.22% up since then. When we look at The GEO Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 Million.

Analysts gave the The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GEO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The GEO Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Instantly GEO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.38- on Monday, May 10 added 3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 143.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GEO’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +143.51% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 143.51% for it to hit the projected low.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The GEO Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -34.25% over the past 6 months, a -17.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The GEO Group, Inc. will drop -44.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.6% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.6%. The 2021 estimates are for The GEO Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.36% of The GEO Group, Inc. shares while 74.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.14%. There are 310 institutions holding the The GEO Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 16.71% of the shares, roughly 20.27 Million GEO shares worth $179.63 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.71% or 17.85 Million shares worth $158.12 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 7356293 shares estimated at $57.08 Million under it, the former controlled 6.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.47% of the shares, roughly 5.42 Million shares worth around $48.47 Million.