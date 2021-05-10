The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $314 per Share

In the last trading session, 12,823,397 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $235.47 changed hands at $5.66 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $137.71 Billion. BA’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.3% off its 52-week high of $278.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $113.89, which suggests the last value was 51.63% up since then. When we look at The Boeing Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.49 Million.

Analysts gave the The Boeing Company (BA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended BA as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Boeing Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $237.1 on Monday, May 03 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $260.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BA’s forecast low is $165 with $314 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.93% for it to hit the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Boeing Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +55.29% over the past 6 months, a 98.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Boeing Company will rise +87.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 109.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.9%. The 2021 estimates are for The Boeing Company earnings to increase by 89.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.33% per year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of The Boeing Company shares while 54.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.7%. There are 2436 institutions holding the The Boeing Company stock share, with Newport Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.47% of the shares, roughly 49.55 Million BA shares worth $10.61 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 41.09 Million shares worth $8.8 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15898649 shares estimated at $3.4 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 10.63 Million shares worth around $2.28 Billion.