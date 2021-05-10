Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2,424,669 Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $81.55 changing hands around $4.68 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.57 Billion. SCCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.13% off its 52-week high of $83.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.05, which suggests the last value was 65.6% up since then. When we look at Southern Copper Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SCCO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) trade information

Instantly SCCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $83.23 on Monday, May 10 added 1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.98, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SCCO’s forecast low is $42 with $90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.36% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -48.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17%. The 2021 estimates are for Southern Copper Corporation earnings to increase by 5.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.28% per year.

SCCO Dividends

Southern Copper Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The 4.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.8. It is important to note, however, that the 4.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.51% per year.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 89.03% of Southern Copper Corporation shares while 8.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.84%. There are 572 institutions holding the Southern Copper Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 6.82 Million SCCO shares worth $444.08 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 6.06 Million shares worth $394.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. With 1595057 shares estimated at $103.87 Million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $66.83 Million.