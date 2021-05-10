Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 133.04% Gain

In the latest trading session, 7,810,471 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.59 changed hands at -$1.12 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.86 Billion. SKLZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -217.34% off its 52-week high of $46.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the last value was 32.76% up since then. When we look at Skillz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Skillz Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Although SKLZ has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.65 on Tuesday, May 04 added 17.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SKLZ’s forecast low is $15 with $34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +133.04% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Skillz Inc. earnings to decrease by -383.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.19% of Skillz Inc. shares while 49.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60%. There are 159 institutions holding the Skillz Inc. stock share, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.14% of the shares, roughly 23.28 Million SKLZ shares worth $465.69 Million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 21.43 Million shares worth $428.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 6343045 shares estimated at $126.86 Million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 5.99 Million shares worth around $114.11 Million.