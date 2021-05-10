Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 3,697,850 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $221.79 changed hands at -$18.49 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $116.23 Billion. SE’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.5% off its 52-week high of $285. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.46, which suggests the last value was 79.95% up since then. When we look at Sea Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Sea Limited (SE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SE as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sea Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Although SE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.7%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $250.6 on Tuesday, May 04 added 11.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SE’s forecast low is $260 with $330 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.79% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 17.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sea Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +35.78% over the past 6 months, a 61.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sea Limited will drop -21.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 88.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sea Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.91 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $913.92 Million and $1.29 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 97.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Sea Limited earnings to decrease by -1.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.