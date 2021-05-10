Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,115,985 Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s per share price at $56.02 changed hands at $2.87 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.38 Billion. SGMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.46% off its 52-week high of $56.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.23, which suggests the last value was 87.09% up since then. When we look at Scientific Games Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 620.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SGMS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Scientific Games Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Instantly SGMS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.4%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $59.60 on Monday, May 03 added 6.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.89, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGMS’s forecast low is $35 with $68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Scientific Games Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +58.88% over the past 6 months, a 97.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Scientific Games Corporation will rise +72.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $713.24 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Scientific Games Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $758.83 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $725Million and $539Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Scientific Games Corporation earnings to decrease by -328.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of Scientific Games Corporation shares while 87.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.28%. There are 292 institutions holding the Scientific Games Corporation stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 9.38 Million SGMS shares worth $389.23 Million.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.49% or 9.11 Million shares worth $378Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2274406 shares estimated at $94.37 Million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2% of the shares, roughly 1.92 Million shares worth around $79.56 Million.