RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $6.5 per Share

In the latest trading session, 1,161,209 RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.35 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.34 Million. RNWK’s current price is a discount, trading about -183.4% off its 52-week high of $6.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 71.49% up since then. When we look at RealNetworks, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 600.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 Million.

Analysts gave the RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RNWK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RealNetworks, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

Although RNWK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.65- on Tuesday, May 04 added 10.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.53%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is -0.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 176.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RNWK’s forecast low is $6.5 with $6.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +176.6% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 176.6% for it to hit the projected low.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.11 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RealNetworks, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $30Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.73 Million and $31.05 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.1%. The 2021 estimates are for RealNetworks, Inc. earnings to increase by 68.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.75% of RealNetworks, Inc. shares while 27.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.16%. There are 45 institutions holding the RealNetworks, Inc. stock share, with Ariel Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 3.38 Million RNWK shares worth $5.27 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 1.73 Million shares worth $2.71 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. With 585135 shares estimated at $912.81 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 507.11 Thousand shares worth around $1.13 Million.