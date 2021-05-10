RAVE Stock: More Upside for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)?

In the last trading session, 1,153,381 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.77 Million. RAVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.79% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 71.21% up since then. When we look at RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 423.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Analysts gave the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RAVE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Instantly RAVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.43 on Friday, May 07 added 7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.45%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAVE’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 89.39% for it to hit the projected low.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.3%. The 2021 estimates are for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -461.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.12% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares while 37.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.73%. There are 19 institutions holding the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stock share, with Watchman Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.18% of the shares, roughly 212.45 Thousand RAVE shares worth $301.68 Thousand.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 148.8 Thousand shares worth $135.42 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 146299 shares estimated at $133.15 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 27Thousand shares worth around $32.13 Thousand.