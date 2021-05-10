Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 8,390,165 Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $13.7 changed hands at $1.88 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.66 Billion. QRTEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.51% off its 52-week high of $13.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.71, which suggests the last value was 58.32% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended QRTEA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Qurate Retail Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.80 on Friday, May 07 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QRTEA’s forecast low is $14 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qurate Retail Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +128.4% over the past 6 months, a -30.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qurate Retail Inc. will rise +22.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.14 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Qurate Retail Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $3.29 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.92 Billion and $3.42 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Qurate Retail Inc. earnings to increase by 509.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8% per year.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares while 97.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.48%. There are 497 institutions holding the Qurate Retail Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.53% of the shares, roughly 59.34 Million QRTEA shares worth $650.99 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.07% or 34.68 Million shares worth $380.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34828276 shares estimated at $382.07 Million under it, the former controlled 9.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 10.97 Million shares worth around $120.33 Million.