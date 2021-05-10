Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 64,333,154 Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.12 changing hands around $0.99 or 0.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.88 Million. PTIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -124.36% off its 52-week high of $7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 66.35% up since then. When we look at Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32Thousand shares, with the 3-month average coming to 226Thousand.

Analysts gave the Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PTIX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

Instantly PTIX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 46.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.89- on Monday, May 10 added 28.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) is -0.4% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.