Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 46.67% Gain

In the last trading session, 2,344,073 Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $7.5 changed hands at $0.39 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23 Billion. PLYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.33% off its 52-week high of $8.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 73.47% up since then. When we look at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLYA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

Instantly PLYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.76- on Friday, May 07 added 3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLYA’s forecast low is $5 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. will rise +32.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.51 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $93.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.23 Million and $26.12 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5632.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 258%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. earnings to increase by 30.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.25% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares while 64.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.48%. There are 130 institutions holding the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock share, with Farallon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.9% of the shares, roughly 14.99 Million PLYA shares worth $89.22 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 9.7 Million shares worth $57.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1138364 shares estimated at $8.16 Million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 759.94 Thousand shares worth around $4.52 Million.