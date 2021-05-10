Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 10,519,718 Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $52.81 changed hands at -$0.27 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.08 Billion. NUAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.7% off its 52-week high of $53.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.45, which suggests the last value was 68.85% up since then. When we look at Nuance Communications Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NUAN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nuance Communications Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) trade information

Although NUAN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $53.30 on Wednesday, May 05 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NUAN’s forecast low is $45 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $344.05 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nuance Communications Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $333.13 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $369.55 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Nuance Communications Inc. earnings to increase by 331.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.2% per year.