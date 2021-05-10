Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2,198,385 Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $39.84 changed hands at $1.42 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.29 Billion. JWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.59% off its 52-week high of $46.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.72, which suggests the last value was 70.58% up since then. When we look at Nordstrom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended JWN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Nordstrom Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.67 on Wednesday, May 05 added 4.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.28, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JWN’s forecast low is $11 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -72.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordstrom Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +218.72% over the past 6 months, a 125.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordstrom Inc. will rise +80.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 116.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.84 Billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Nordstrom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $3.23 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.42 Billion and $1.86 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Nordstrom Inc. earnings to decrease by -238.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.52% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.79% of Nordstrom Inc. shares while 62.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.13%. There are 539 institutions holding the Nordstrom Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 13.66 Million JWN shares worth $426.23 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 10.4 Million shares worth $324.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 3126545 shares estimated at $97.58 Million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 2.96 Million shares worth around $107.91 Million.