Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,977,954 Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $146.19 changed hands at $6.23 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.49 Billion. MTCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.49% off its 52-week high of $174.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.95, which suggests the last value was 63.78% up since then. When we look at Match Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 Million.

Analysts gave the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MTCH as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Match Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $156.5 on Monday, May 03 added 6.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MTCH’s forecast low is $145 with $190 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -0.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Match Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +13.6% over the past 6 months, a -2.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Match Group Inc. will rise +68.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Match Group Inc. earnings to increase by 3.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.68% per year.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.78% of Match Group Inc. shares while 99.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.42%. There are 956 institutions holding the Match Group Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.94% of the shares, roughly 34.8 Million MTCH shares worth $5.26 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 22.66 Million shares worth $3.43 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 7115341 shares estimated at $1.08 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 6.47 Million shares worth around $978.55 Million.