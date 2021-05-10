Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 20,125,755 Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.23. With the company’s per share price at $11.89 changed hands at $0.39 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.37 Billion. MRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.77% off its 52-week high of $13.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.6, which suggests the last value was 69.72% up since then. When we look at Marathon Oil Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.91 Million.

Analysts gave the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended MRO as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Marathon Oil Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Instantly MRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.91 on Friday, May 07 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRO’s forecast low is $7 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marathon Oil Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +178.45% over the past 6 months, a 140.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marathon Oil Corporation will rise +162.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 111.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.06 Billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.05 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.23 Billion and $272Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 286%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Marathon Oil Corporation earnings to decrease by -409.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04, 2021. The 1.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.69% per year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)'s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 71.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.76%. There are 726 institutions holding the Marathon Oil Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.59% of the shares, roughly 83.51 Million MRO shares worth $557.02 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 63.9 Million shares worth $426.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27143787 shares estimated at $196.52 Million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 21.98 Million shares worth around $146.62 Million.