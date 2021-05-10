LYFT Stock Forecast 2021: Lyft Inc. Remains Hot with 33% Upside

In the last trading session, 7,766,061 Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $50.07 changed hands at $0.27 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.49 Billion. LYFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.37% off its 52-week high of $68.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.34, which suggests the last value was 57.38% up since then. When we look at Lyft Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Lyft Inc. (LYFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended LYFT as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lyft Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $57.60 on Wednesday, May 05 added 13.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYFT’s forecast low is $30 with $86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +71.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lyft Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +71.53% over the past 6 months, a 57.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lyft Inc. will rise +65.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $691.16 Million. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Lyft Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $872.04 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $339.35 Million and $486.45 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 103.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lyft Inc. earnings to increase by 50.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.16% of Lyft Inc. shares while 82.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.16%. There are 620 institutions holding the Lyft Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.4% of the shares, roughly 46.17 Million LYFT shares worth $2.27 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.6% or 21.16 Million shares worth $1.04 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18238479 shares estimated at $1.02 Billion under it, the former controlled 5.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 6.94 Million shares worth around $341.2 Million.