Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 21% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,762,714 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.16. With the company’s per share price at $14.05 changed hands at $0.95 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.53 Billion. LBRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.91% off its 52-week high of $14.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.4, which suggests the last value was 82.92% up since then. When we look at Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 891.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LBRT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Instantly LBRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.15 on Friday, May 07 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.06, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LBRT’s forecast low is $9 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +107.84% over the past 6 months, a 62.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will rise +75%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 142.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $586.14 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $625.59 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.77 Million and $147.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 493.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 324.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. earnings to decrease by -357%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.1% per year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.31% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares while 43.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.92%. There are 190 institutions holding the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.15% of the shares, roughly 28.3 Million LBRT shares worth $291.82 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.96% or 14.78 Million shares worth $152.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 4024191 shares estimated at $45.43 Million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 3.66 Million shares worth around $44.02 Million.