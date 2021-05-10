Let’s Jump into the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 5,987,770 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $16.51 changed hands at $1.51 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.66 Billion. IPOEâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -71.17% off its 52-week high of $28.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.37, which suggests the last value was 37.19% up since then. When we look at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. Vâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IPOE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V shares while 50.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.89%. There are 126 institutions holding the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock share, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.88% of the shares, roughly 4.73 Million IPOE shares worth $58.88 Million.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.35% or 3.5 Million shares worth $43.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF. With 113616 shares estimated at $1.41 Million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 63.88 Thousand shares worth around $794.64 Thousand.