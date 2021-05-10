Let’s Jump into the Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 5,605,547 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.33 changed hands at -$0.93 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.79 Billion. LI’s current price is a discount, trading about -175.25% off its 52-week high of $47.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.31, which suggests the last value was 17.43% up since then. When we look at Li Auto Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.92 Million.

Analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. (LI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Li Auto Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Although LI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.64 on Wednesday, May 05 added 12.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Li Auto Inc. earnings to increase by 77.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.1% of Li Auto Inc. shares while 9.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.82%. There are 268 institutions holding the Li Auto Inc. stock share, with Credit Suisse Ag/ the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.64% of the shares, roughly 4.63 Million LI shares worth $133.61 Million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 4.5 Million shares worth $129.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 3656547 shares estimated at $92.77 Million under it, the former controlled 0.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $38.58 Million.