Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch KLIC stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,193,731 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $50.69 changed hands at $2.21 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.15 Billion. KLIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.67% off its 52-week high of $52.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.1, which suggests the last value was 60.35% up since then. When we look at Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 854.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 868.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KLIC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) trade information

Instantly KLIC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $58.48 on Monday, May 03 added 13.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KLIC’s forecast low is $58 with $76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +85.14% over the past 6 months, a 306.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 42.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will rise +418.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 371.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 94.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 105.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

KLIC Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 0.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 0.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares while 92.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.5%. There are 338 institutions holding the Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.33% of the shares, roughly 6.41 Million KLIC shares worth $203.93 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.37% or 3.95 Million shares worth $125.76 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 4137711 shares estimated at $203.2 Million under it, the former controlled 6.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 1.49 Million shares worth around $73.39 Million.