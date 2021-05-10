Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 13,366,116 Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $17.84 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.4 Billion. KMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.73% off its 52-week high of $17.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.45, which suggests the last value was 35.82% up since then. When we look at Kinder Morgan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended KMI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Instantly KMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.88 on Friday, May 07 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.71, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KMI’s forecast low is $15 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.63% per year.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 20 – July 26, 2021. The 6.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 6.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.5% per year.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.5% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares while 62.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.27%. There are 1507 institutions holding the Kinder Morgan Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.26% of the shares, roughly 164.47 Million KMI shares worth $2.25 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 150.56 Million shares worth $2.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 54213080 shares estimated at $741.09 Million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 51.44 Million shares worth around $856.54 Million.