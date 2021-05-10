KEY Stock: More Upside for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)?

Analysts gave the KeyCorp (KEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended KEY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. KeyCorp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KEY’s forecast low is $21 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.97% for it to hit the projected low.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KeyCorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +83.97% over the past 6 months, a 70.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KeyCorp will rise +211.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.73 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.72 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.72 Billion and $1.69 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.5%. The 2021 estimates are for KeyCorp earnings to decrease by -21.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.4% per year.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of KeyCorp shares while 84.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.69%. There are 1001 institutions holding the KeyCorp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.3% of the shares, roughly 108.45 Million KEY shares worth $1.78 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 82.43 Million shares worth $1.35 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 27702204 shares estimated at $454.59 Million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.3% of the shares, roughly 22.07 Million shares worth around $362.11 Million.