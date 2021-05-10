JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 7,533,364 JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $75.51 changed hands at -$0.88 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $119.85 Billion. JD’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.41% off its 52-week high of $108.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.58, which suggests the last value was 46.26% up since then. When we look at JD.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.26 Million.

Analysts gave the JD.com Inc. (JD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JD as a Hold, 37 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JD.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Although JD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $78.89 on Monday, May 03 added 4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JD.com Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -15.45% over the past 6 months, a 4.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JD.com Inc. will rise +35.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.48 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that JD.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $38.36 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.91 Billion and $28.26 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.1%. The 2021 estimates are for JD.com Inc. earnings to increase by 287%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.99% per year.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.02% of JD.com Inc. shares while 45.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.83%. There are 1243 institutions holding the JD.com Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.86% of the shares, roughly 51.65 Million JD shares worth $4.54 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.12% or 41.78 Million shares worth $3.67 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 11518768 shares estimated at $1.02 Billion under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 11.44 Million shares worth around $1.01 Billion.