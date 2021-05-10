Is Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 7,321,163 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.4. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.95 changed hands at -$2.44 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.69 Billion. RIOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -156.87% off its 52-week high of $79.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 97% up since then. When we look at Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.82 Million.

Analysts gave the Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RIOT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Although RIOT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $39.11 on Wednesday, May 05 added 21.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.8%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64, meaning bulls need an upside of 106.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RIOT’s forecast low is $64 with $64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +106.79% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 106.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Riot Blockchain, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +840.56% over the past 6 months, a 622.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Riot Blockchain, Inc. will rise +233.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 258.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1599.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.3 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $47.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 Million and $1.9 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 918.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2421.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Riot Blockchain, Inc. earnings to increase by 70.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.39% of Riot Blockchain, Inc. shares while 19.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.73%. There are 135 institutions holding the Riot Blockchain, Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 3.24 Million RIOT shares worth $55.06 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 2.66 Million shares worth $45.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1283657 shares estimated at $21.81 Million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $21.28 Million.