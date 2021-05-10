Is ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,695,248 ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $16.74 changed hands at $0.73 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.41 Billion. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.33% off its 52-week high of $45.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.79, which suggests the last value was 83.33% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Analysts gave the ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IBRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.93 on Monday, May 03 added 6.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBRX’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.34% for it to hit the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ImmunityBio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunityBio Inc. will drop -115.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $20Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $21Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.1%. The 2021 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.7% per year.