Is Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,022,801 Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $7.37 changed hands at -$0.73 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.45 Million. ISNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.55% off its 52-week high of $8.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 55.77% up since then. When we look at Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ISNS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) trade information

Although ISNS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.58 on Monday, May 03 added 36.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need a downside of -45.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ISNS’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -45.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Image Sensing Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -84.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

ISNS Dividends

Image Sensing Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 03, 2021. The 7.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 7.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.23% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares while 23.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.38%. There are 19 institutions holding the Image Sensing Systems Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.71% of the shares, roughly 251.85 Thousand ISNS shares worth $1.13 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 209.49 Thousand shares worth $940.63 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 79211 shares estimated at $355.66 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 63.19 Thousand shares worth around $279.91 Thousand.