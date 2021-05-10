Is Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2,409,450 Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $25.11 changed hands at $1.89 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.86 Billion. EXEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.71% off its 52-week high of $27.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.54, which suggests the last value was 30.15% up since then. When we look at Exelixis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EXEL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Exelixis Inc.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) trade information

Instantly EXEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.17 on Friday, May 07 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXEL’s forecast low is $26 with $37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Exelixis Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.02% of Exelixis Inc. shares while 83.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.94%. There are 487 institutions holding the Exelixis Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.02% of the shares, roughly 31.39 Million EXEL shares worth $629.95 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.09% or 28.47 Million shares worth $571.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 8739074 shares estimated at $175.39 Million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 8.42 Million shares worth around $190.31 Million.