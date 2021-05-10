Is Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,053,282 Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.32 changed hands at -$0.7 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.76 Billion. AVIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.7% off its 52-week high of $94.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.15, which suggests the last value was 0.8% up since then. When we look at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 416.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 309.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AVIR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Although AVIR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $25.00 on Monday, May 03 added 14.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is -0.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74, meaning bulls need an upside of 247.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVIR’s forecast low is $66 with $82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +284.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 209.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 23.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.48% of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 58.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.26%. There are 99 institutions holding the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 6.45 Million AVIR shares worth $269.38 Million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 6.41 Million shares worth $267.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund. With 3009767 shares estimated at $226.82 Million under it, the former controlled 3.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund held about 0.8% of the shares, roughly 660.13 Thousand shares worth around $49.75 Million.