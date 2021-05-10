Is ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,764,299 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.19 changed hands at $0.36 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.75 Billion. ASX’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.89% off its 52-week high of $9. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the last value was 52.63% up since then. When we look at ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 Million.

Analysts gave the ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASX as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.27- on Friday, May 07 added 0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASX’s forecast low is $7.44 with $11.89 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.16% for it to hit the projected low.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.26 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $4.79 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.77 Billion and $3.81 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 62.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.2% per year.

ASX Dividends

The 1.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.58% per year.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. shares while 4.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.52%. There are 190 institutions holding the ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.21% of the shares, roughly 26.42 Million ASX shares worth $203.45 Million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.5% or 10.93 Million shares worth $63.81 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 1396600 shares estimated at $10.57 Million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 345.12 Thousand shares worth around $2.3 Million.