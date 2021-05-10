Is Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2,087,254 Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.52 changed hands at $0.57 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.23 Billion. ARVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.76% off its 52-week high of $37.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.69, which suggests the last value was 47.68% up since then. When we look at Arrival’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Arrival (ARVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ARVL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arrival

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.10 on Tuesday, May 04 added 3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARVL’s forecast low is $28.5 with $37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Arrival earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.7% of Arrival shares while 3.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.96%. There are 76 institutions holding the Arrival stock share, with Madden Securities Corp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 90.16 Thousand ARVL shares worth $1.45 Million.

Cowen and Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 74.32 Thousand shares worth $1.19 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 6386585 shares estimated at $102.57 Million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.8% of the shares, roughly 4.82 Million shares worth around $77.41 Million.