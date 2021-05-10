Is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,360,403 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $3.89 changed hands at $0.17 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $166.31 Million. AGTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.59% off its 52-week high of $9.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.18, which suggests the last value was 18.25% up since then. When we look at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 982.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AGTC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Instantly AGTC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.39- on Monday, May 03 added 11.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 321.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGTC’s forecast low is $8 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +799.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 105.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 9.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares while 53.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.46%. There are 102 institutions holding the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.05% of the shares, roughly 1.73 Million AGTC shares worth $7.08 Million.

Interwest Venture Management Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 1.4 Million shares worth $7.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 1013109 shares estimated at $5.14 Million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 616.02 Thousand shares worth around $3.13 Million.