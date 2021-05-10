Is Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,332,577 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $9.88 changed hands at $0.48 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16 Billion. AGRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.52% off its 52-week high of $10.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.5, which suggests the last value was 64.57% up since then. When we look at Adecoagro S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 473.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AGRO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Adecoagro S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) trade information

Instantly AGRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.03 on Friday, May 07 added 1.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGRO’s forecast low is $9 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $279.23 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Adecoagro S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $155.97 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $243.01 Million and $159.81 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Adecoagro S.A. earnings to increase by 153.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.6% per year.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Adecoagro S.A. shares while 71.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.91%. There are 96 institutions holding the Adecoagro S.A. stock share, with Route One Investment Company, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.34% of the shares, roughly 14.44 Million AGRO shares worth $98.22 Million.

EMS Capital LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.39% or 12.16 Million shares worth $82.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. With 2167618 shares estimated at $17.88 Million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd held about 1.1% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $10.16 Million.