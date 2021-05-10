iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 10,463,535 iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.74 changed hands at -$0.37 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.85 Billion. IQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.84% off its 52-week high of $28.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.66, which suggests the last value was 0.58% up since then. When we look at iQIYI Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 63.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.28 Million.

Analysts gave the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended IQ as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. iQIYI Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Although IQ has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.44 on Monday, May 03 added 11.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iQIYI Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -47.68% over the past 6 months, a 34.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iQIYI Inc. will rise +39.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.18 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that iQIYI Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.18 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.09 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.5%. The 2021 estimates are for iQIYI Inc. earnings to increase by 32.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.75% per year.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.3% of iQIYI Inc. shares while 75.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.31%. There are 364 institutions holding the iQIYI Inc. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 38.65 Million IQ shares worth $675.58 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 31.84 Million shares worth $556.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3376673 shares estimated at $73.78 Million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 3.37 Million shares worth around $73.58 Million.