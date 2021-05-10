Investing in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock. PRPO Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 34,073,653 Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.76 changing hands around $0.92 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.66 Million. PRPO’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.07% off its 52-week high of $8. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 88.45% up since then. When we look at Precipio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 445.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRPO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Precipio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

Instantly PRPO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.18- on Tuesday, May 04 added 49.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) is 1.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 746.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRPO’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.06% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 47.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.94 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Precipio, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $3.11 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $688Million and $1.22 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 182.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 155.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Precipio, Inc. earnings to increase by 63.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.11% of Precipio, Inc. shares while 4.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.4%. There are 15 institutions holding the Precipio, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.15% of the shares, roughly 389.63 Thousand PRPO shares worth $806.53 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 91.6 Thousand shares worth $189.61 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 209095 shares estimated at $432.83 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 155.03 Thousand shares worth around $320.9 Thousand.