Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock. CPNG Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3,050,044 Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38.93 changed hands at -$1.3 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.77 Billion. CPNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.24% off its 52-week high of $69. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.71, which suggests the last value was 0.57% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.94 Million.

Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Coupang Inc.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $46 with $62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +59.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to increase by 26.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

