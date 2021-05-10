Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock. CLSK Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2,438,306 CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.57. With the company’s per share price at $19.3 changed hands at $1.07 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $653.55 Million. CLSK’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.73% off its 52-week high of $42.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 94.56% up since then. When we look at CleanSpark Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 Million.

Analysts gave the CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLSK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CleanSpark Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.95 on Monday, May 03 added 12.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 146.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLSK’s forecast low is $45 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +159.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 133.16% for it to hit the projected low.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CleanSpark Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +123.9% over the past 6 months, a 125% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CleanSpark Inc. will rise +98.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 115.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 433.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.2%. The 2021 estimates are for CleanSpark Inc. earnings to increase by 60.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.08% of CleanSpark Inc. shares while 14.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.45%. There are 69 institutions holding the CleanSpark Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 19.77% of the shares, roughly 963.51 Thousand CLSK shares worth $27.99 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.89% or 774.23 Thousand shares worth $22.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 836502 shares estimated at $19.93 Million under it, the former controlled 17.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 11.85% of the shares, roughly 577.64 Thousand shares worth around $16.78 Million.