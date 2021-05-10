ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch IMGN stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,243,306 ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $7.33 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.47 Billion. IMGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.43% off its 52-week high of $10.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.34, which suggests the last value was 54.43% up since then. When we look at ImmunoGen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.3 Million.

Analysts gave the ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IMGN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunoGen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Instantly IMGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.22- on Monday, May 03 added 10.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMGN’s forecast low is $6 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +131.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.14% for it to hit the projected low.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ImmunoGen Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +20.96% over the past 6 months, a -208% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunoGen Inc. will drop -11.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -47.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.73 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunoGen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $19.68 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.29 Million and $14.59 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.5%. The 2021 estimates are for ImmunoGen Inc. earnings to increase by 64.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares while 88.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.94%. There are 293 institutions holding the ImmunoGen Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.05% of the shares, roughly 22.08 Million IMGN shares worth $142.44 Million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 18.42 Million shares worth $118.79 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Explorer Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 7554606 shares estimated at $53.86 Million under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 5.57 Million shares worth around $45.14 Million.