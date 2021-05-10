Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 7,776,837 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $15.8 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.09 Billion. HBAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.03% off its 52-week high of $16.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.99, which suggests the last value was 55.76% up since then. When we look at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.49 Million.

Analysts gave the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended HBAN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Instantly HBAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.82 on Friday, May 07 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HBAN’s forecast low is $15 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +56.75% over the past 6 months, a 104.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will rise +115.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.65 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.15 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3%. The 2021 estimates are for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated earnings to decrease by -45.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.15% per year.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The 3.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 3.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.61% per year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 78.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.39%. There are 952 institutions holding the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.13% of the shares, roughly 113.3 Million HBAN shares worth $1.43 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 83.65 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 28856697 shares estimated at $364.46 Million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 22.98 Million shares worth around $290.22 Million.