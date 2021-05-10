Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,307,415 Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $30.22 changed hands at $1.82 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.26 Billion. HP’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.52% off its 52-week high of $33.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.87, which suggests the last value was 57.41% up since then. When we look at Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended HP as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) trade information

Instantly HP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $30.33 on Friday, May 07 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.53, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HP’s forecast low is $12 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -60.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Helmerich & Payne Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +93.72% over the past 6 months, a 46.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Helmerich & Payne Inc. will drop -70.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.1% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings to decrease by -195.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.76% per year.

HP Dividends

Helmerich & Payne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The 3.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1. It is important to note, however, that the 3.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.63% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.41% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares while 91.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.7%. There are 457 institutions holding the Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.99% of the shares, roughly 15.09 Million HP shares worth $349.59 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.53% or 11.36 Million shares worth $263.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7189025 shares estimated at $193.82 Million under it, the former controlled 6.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $67.85 Million.