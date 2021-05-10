Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 890,708 Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $53.23 changed hands at $1.76 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.37 Billion. HCAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.46% off its 52-week high of $55.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.62, which suggests the last value was 55.63% up since then. When we look at Health Catalyst Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 326.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 458.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HCAT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Health Catalyst Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

Instantly HCAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $58.62 on Monday, May 03 added 9.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HCAT’s forecast low is $55 with $63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Health Catalyst Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +51.87% over the past 6 months, a 20.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Health Catalyst Inc. will rise +6.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.42 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Health Catalyst Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $54.82 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43.47 Million and $42.14 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Health Catalyst Inc. earnings to increase by 77.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.85% of Health Catalyst Inc. shares while 95.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.24%. There are 253 institutions holding the Health Catalyst Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.49% of the shares, roughly 2.88 Million HCAT shares worth $125.57 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 2.88 Million shares worth $125.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 2566977 shares estimated at $120.06 Million under it, the former controlled 5.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 2.9% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $64.06 Million.